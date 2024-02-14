BJP nominates L Murugan to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, February 14, nominated Union Minister L Murugan to contest the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh. The party’s third nominee list also featured Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who would contest the Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha with the support of Biju Janata Dal. If both leaders are elected, it will be the second Rajya Sabha term for the Union ministers.

Murugan is currently serving as the minister of state for Information & Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying. He was the president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu Unit. However, the BJP lacks the numbers in the state assembly to win a Rajya Sabha seat. This is the second time he has been nominated from Madhya Pradesh. There are five vacancies from Madhya Pradesh. Besides Murugan, BJP also named three more candidates, Umesh Nath Maharaj, Maya Narolia, and Bansilal Gurjar in MP.