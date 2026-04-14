BJP manifesto promises Deepam on Thiruparankundram hill, Thaipoosam as state festival

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, April 14, released its manifesto, promising several welfare measures. However, a key highlight was its assurance to “protect the tradition” of lighting the Karthigai Deepam near the ‘Deepathoon’ on the hilltop at Thiruparankundram hill, a site that also houses a Muslim shrine. The Thiruparankundram hillock is considered one of the abodes of the Hindu god Lord Murugan.

The issue has been contentious in recent months, leading to political tensions between the BJP and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The party also promised to declare Thaipoosam as a state festival in honour of Lord Murugan.

Alongside these cultural commitments, the BJP announced a series of welfare measures, including a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 for women heads of households and a one-time payment of Rs 10,000 for every household. It also pledged to provide three free LPG cylinders annually during Pongal, Tamil Puthandu, and Deepavali.

On infrastructure, the manifesto proposes major upgrades to Tamil Nadu’s rail network, including high-speed corridors connecting Chennai with Bengaluru and Hyderabad, regional transit projects such as the Coimbatore–Tiruppur–Salem RRTS, and sleeper versions of Vande Bharat trains linking Chennai to major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.