BJP leader S Ve Shekher sentenced to a month in jail for offensive post on women journos

A Chennai court on Monday, February 19, awarded one month imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA S Ve Shekher, in relation to a case booked against him for sharing an offensive social media post against women journalists. Though Shekher paid the fine, he submitted a petition in the court stating that he will appeal in the High Court against the sentence, following which the sentence has been stayed.

Chennai Special Court judge G Jayavel, while passing the order, observed that the crime has been proven beyond reasonable doubt.