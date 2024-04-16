BJP electorally irrelevant in TN, battle is with AIADMK: MK Stalin in a written interview to TNM

A

The Indian Constitution has given fundamental rights to every citizen of India. The BJP rule led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the last 10 years is against every such right, it's against secularism, diversity, federalism and state autonomy. No one, no matter what side they take, can live peacefully and without fear in India today. People have been pushed to live with a constant sense of anxiety. The well being of several states including Tamil Nadu have been ignored. All of this is against the ethos of democracy and the principle of cooperative federalism.

The goal of the DMK and the INDIA alliance is to change this dangerous situation and reinstate democracy. The 2024 Lok Sabha election is the battlefield where the political parties who believe in democracy will defeat authoritarianism with the help of the people.

I've been warning that if Modi comes to power once again, there will be no elections in India anymore. And yet, Modi has not denied my allegation even once!