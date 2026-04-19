BJP demands apology from Kamal Haasan over remarks on Raja Raja Chola

A political controversy has erupted after actor-politician Kamal Haasan reportedly compared the temple renovation efforts of Tamil Nadu Minister Sekar Babu with those of the Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola I during an election campaign in Chennai Harbour.

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad on Sunday strongly condemned the remark, calling it “deeply regrettable” and an “insult to the legacy of one of the greatest Tamil rulers in history”.

Haasan, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, had said that Sekar Babu had conducted more 'kumbabhishekam' (temple consecrations) than Raja Raja Chola, a statement that has triggered sharp reactions from the BJP leaders.

In a strongly worded statement, Prasad demanded that Haasan immediately withdraw his remarks and issue a public apology.

He said Raja Raja Chola’s contributions to Tamil civilisation, governance, and temple architecture were unparalleled and should not be trivialised through political comparisons.

Highlighting the achievements of the Chola emperor, Prasad noted that Raja Raja Chola built the iconic Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur, one of the finest examples of Dravidian architecture, and expanded the Chola empire across Sri Lanka and parts of Southeast Asia.

He also credited the ruler with pioneering administrative systems and temple endowments that ensured structured religious practices.

The BJP leader further criticised the DMK government and Minister Sekar Babu, alleging mismanagement in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

He claimed that many temples in the state were struggling even to conduct basic rituals and accused the administration of irregularities, though no specific evidence was cited in the statement.

Prasad also took a swipe at Haasan’s political alignment with the DMK, suggesting that his remarks were influenced by his association with Chief Minister MK Stalin. He urged the actor-politician to “introspect and acknowledge the gravity of his statement”.

Calling for corrective action, Prasad said Haasan should visit the Brihadeeswara Temple and pay homage to Raja Raja Chola as a mark of respect. He warned that failure to apologise could hurt public sentiment, especially among those who hold the Chola legacy in high regard.