Explained: Why Katchatheevu finds itself at the centre of a political storm again

What does the RTI say

The RTI response contained two documents, the first about a meeting of the Informal Consultative Committee in March 1968 and the second, a record of a discussion of a meeting between the then Foreign Secretary and the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in June 1974.

TNM accessed the RTI documents and found that the first document refers to an Informal Consultative Committee meeting in 1968, with references to previous discussions on the matter. This includes a statement attributed to Nehru in 1961 when he reportedly said he wanted to settle the matter but the situation was not suitable because of Sri Lanka’s disturbed internal situation.

It also refers to a statement by then Joint Secretary (Legal &Treaties), Dr K Krishna, saying in 1960 that “India has a good legal case” which “may be used to obtain fishing rights around the island.” The then Attorney General MC Setalvad, in 1958, had said that “the sovereignty of the island was and is in India.”

The second document pertains to a meeting between the then Foreign Secretary Kewal Singh and then CM M Karunanidhi held on June 19, 1974, in which the latter was apprised of the proposal to sign an India-Sri Lanka agreement to draw maritime boundary lines for the two nations. “On the substance of the proposal, the Chief Minister indicated that he was inclined to accept the suggested solution……. The Chief Minister … said that, for obvious political reasons, he could not be expected to take a public stand in favour of it. The Chief Minister, however, assured Foreign Secretary that he will help keep the reaction at a low key and would not allow it to be played up. Foreign Secretary appreciated this gesture and stressed that nothing should be done to embarrass the Union Government or turn the affair into an issue between the Centre and the State. In this connection, Foreign Secretary also recalled that the Tamil Nadu Government had been kept informed throughout the negotiations with Sri Lanka,” the document said.