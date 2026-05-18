Bike taxi rider, aide rob Rajasthan man near Chennai’s Madhavaram

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A 24-year-old man from Rajasthan was allegedly robbed by a bike taxi rider and his associate near Madhavaram in Chennai late on Saturday night, May 16.

According to reports, police have arrested the bike taxi rider, identified as Santhosh from Vyasarpadi, while efforts are ongoing to trace the second accused.

The victim, identified as Leela Ram, is a resident of Kallikuppam in Ambattur and works at a private company in Chennai. After returning from his hometown, he reportedly booked a Rapido bike taxi from Chennai Central Railway Station.

Police said the accused allegedly deviated from the designated route and took the victim towards the Madhavaram roundabout area before stopping on Thattankulam Road. There, the rider’s associate allegedly joined him, and the duo threatened the victim before robbing him of his mobile phone worth around Rs 23,000 and Rs 500 in cash.

The accused also allegedly forced the victim to transfer Rs 3,500 to a digital wallet before fleeing the scene.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Madhavaram police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM