‘Barbaric attack’: DMK cadres assault anchor, reporter during live debate

Two journalists suffered injuries following an attack allegedly by members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) during a political debate hosted in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The incident took place on Monday, March 22, during the recording of ‘Therthal Payam’, a political show aired on the News Tamil channel, which is currently conducting an election tour across Tamil Nadu.

The event was held at a ground in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, with representatives from multiple parties, including the DMK, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Naam Tamilar Katchi, participating in the discussion.

According to media reports, the situation turned tense when NTK functionary Idumbavanam Karthik made a series of allegations against local DMK members, specifically naming functionary Sengai Maran. As the exchange intensified, some DMK members in the audience allegedly reacted angrily. Slippers were thrown towards the stage, and the situation quickly escalated into violence.

Rajesh, the anchor and mediator of the programme, attempted to pacify the gathering but was attacked during the chaos. Chairs were allegedly hurled at him, resulting in a severe head injury. News Tamil’s Karaikudi reporter Saddam Hussein also sustained injuries in the incident. Both were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The Chennai Press Club condemned the attack, calling it a “barbaric” and “anarchic action” by DMK members who resorted to violence instead of countering opinions through debate.

“The Chennai Press Club urges Chief Minister MK Stalin to take party-level action against all those responsible for this attack and to immediately arrest them and initiate legal proceedings,” the statement said.