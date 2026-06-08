Auroville residents voice concern over self-governance and ecology

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A section of Auroville residents gathered in Chennai on Saturday, June 6, to publicly voice concerns over what they describe as a massive tree cutting, the weakening of Auroville’s self governance structures, and an increasing ideological influence on the township's institutions.

The event, titled Auroville: An Experiment Under Threat, was held at Besant Nagar, featured photographs, documents and petitions related to redevelopment works undertaken since 2021 in the international township located at Puducherry.

Auroville, founded in 1968, an international township, where people could live together beyond divisions of nationality, religion and politics, is home to 3000 residents from around 60 countries.

The Auroville Foundation Act, passed in 1988, created a governance structure comprising the Governing Board, the Residents’ Assembly and the International Advisory Council.

The dispute centres on competing visions for Auroville, where the current administration of the Auroville Foundation, led by Secretary Jayanti Ravi, has maintained that its actions are aimed at implementing the township's long-pending master plan and fulfilling the vision of founder Mirra Alfassa, known as The Mother, who had envisaged Auroville as a city of 50,000 people.

Residents, who are criticising the administration argue that the implementation of the founder's dream is being done at the cost of environmental protection, community participation, and the township’s international and experimental ethos.