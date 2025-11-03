Attack on NGO’s public hearing on illegal quarrying in TN, PUCL’s Dr Suresh injured

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



A public hearing organised by the anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam in Tirunelveli district on Sunday, November 2, to discuss the social and environmental impact of illegal stone quarrying, was violently disrupted by a group allegedly linked to quarry owners.

The meeting had to be suspended midway after Dr V Suresh, National General Secretary of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), was hit on the head with a plastic chair, and a group supporting quarry interests clashed with the organisers.

Held at a hall near the Tirunelveli Collectorate, the hearing aimed to record testimonies from villagers on how unregulated quarrying had affected natural resources and livelihoods in and around the district. The panel included Dr Suresh, S Nandhakumar of Thannatchi Iyakkam – an organisation advocating for people centric governance – N Udhay Rajan of Uvakai Research Foundation, biodiversity expert Dr A Thanigaivel, and social activist I Nandhini.

According to Arappor Iyakkam, people from across Tirunelveli district had gathered to share their grievances. Around 11 am, a group of about 25 men entered the hall and sat at the back, prompting the organisers to alert the police.