Tamil Nadu

At Chennai’s Lalit Kala Akademi Dalit artists redefine the language of art and equality

Through ‘Becoming - Weaving the Commons’, Dalit artists Natarajan Gangadaran and S Venkatesan confront the hierarchies of India’s art world. Curated by Prema Revathi for Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Cultural Centre, the exhibition challenges privilege and celebrates Maitri - a vision of a world where everyone belongs.
At Chennai’s Lalit Kala Akademi Dalit artists redefine the language of art and equality
Written by:
Nia Zera
Published on

Maitri, or universal friendliness, is at the core of the artworks displayed at the Lalit Kala Akademi in Chennai. Titled Becoming: Weaving the Commons, the exhibition of paintings by Natarajan Gangadaran and S Venkatesan serves as a bridge connecting the specific, lived experiences of the marginalised to spaces that have largely neglected them. Curated by educator and curator Prema Revathi, the exhibition, which began on October 26 and ended on November 1, was presented by filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Cultural Centre.

The paintings serve as a direct and powerful retort to the art world, which, like the entertainment industry, often prioritises shallow spectacles and fleeting trends over meaningful social commentary, particularly on the pervasive issues of caste, gender, and social inequality. Becoming, in contrast, focuses on translating the art of the Dalit experience into an accessible global language of equality.

An expressive painting of a person wearing glasses, with a crowd of smaller faces clustered below their chin.

Of the two artists featured in the exhibition, Natarajan Gangadharan is a master of Indian pigments. He uses specific Indian colours on his canvas, drawing inspiration from the vibrant recollections and physical landscapes of Thiruvannamalai. His works reflect a deep respect for the environment and a hope for the harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature.

Three framed, vertical paintings displayed in a row. The pieces feature highly surreal, dreamlike imagery with contrasting color palettes: a teal/orange composition (left), a gold/brown/green central piece with an organic white form, and a black/yellow/blue work with a mushroom cloud and a small figure (right).

“I connect with nature the most, and I believe that humans are just a part of nature. The world is not made solely for them; it is made for trees, plants, birds, animals, humans, and all living and non-living things. Human beings often treat the world as if they are supreme and that it revolves around them. My work opposes that idea. The world is meant for everyone, regardless of caste, community, gender, species, colour, continent, borders, or any boundaries,” says Natarajan.

This image captures a portion of an art exhibit featuring a series of black and white paintings/canvases displayed along a white wall, lit by spotlights from above. The works appear to focus on the human figure and themes of vulnerability or targeting.

He adds that it has been difficult to present the kind of art he creates in public forums. “Those who are privileged often do not understand the hardships of creation and delivery because they have not experienced anything akin to it, nor have they been labelled with a burdensome identity. For example, installation art was originally designed as a voice outside the gallery, but now it is often found inside galleries. Most artworks do not resonate with the artists they represent, yet they are displayed. This perpetuates a ‘divide and rule’ mentality, which I do not appreciate.”

A framed acrylic painting on a black background depicting a kneeling, nude figure holding an oval dish. The figure raises one arm to hold a string with a small suspended object, creating a stark, high-contrast composition.

The other artist, S Venkatesan, is a staunch traditionalist who rejects the ease of modern tools and electronic techniques. His realistic pencil drawings capture the “joy, struggle, and humanity” of North Madras street life. Venkatesan’s style of “fragmented abstraction” is characterised by stark, expressive compositions, often in black and white, punctuated by a single, bold stroke. He is a strong advocate for preserving original artworks and methods. For him, art is a powerful means of cultivating critical self-awareness and reclaiming a history often suppressed by dominant narratives.

A dark acrylic painting featuring a small, brightly colored, pearlescent figure with insect wings and a ruffled body floating at the top of the canvas, contrasted against a vast black background. A small blue oval shape hovers beneath it

“I am forced to label myself as a category artist. We did not choose this label; society imposed it upon us, and of course, the treatment we receive is second-class. I am not saying this is a problem for us. It highlights the insecurity of those who label us as ‘other artists.’ Nothing has changed in the past 30 years. People still struggle to accept the ideas we present because they challenge their perspectives and the narratives they propagate. I am always confident in my art. I do not seek attention or make noise. I am content and will continue my journey in this way,” says Venkatesan.

A corner view of an art exhibit where hundreds of documentary photos of community and educational activities are mingled with colorful paintings and drawings. The photos feature children and adults in group settings. A white pedestal holding art supplies sits below the display.

The collaborative project of the two artists is a dynamic and moving visual declaration of Maitri, envisioning and constructing a world where everyone belongs.

Subscriber Picks

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com