As Chennai rains intensify, many move to relief centres, many reluctant

As rains intensify in Chennai due to Cyclone Michaung, several residents are stranded in their homes across the city. Despite the setting up of 162 relief camps by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), officials say some residents are reluctant to shift to the camps. Residents of the city are primarily approaching 20 odd relief centres in North Chennai for food and heading out of the centres.

“The situation is likely to continue till 2 in the night as the sea isn’t accepting the water draining out of the canals. We have given a call, asking people to evacuate from low-lying areas but people haven’t come so far,” said an official from the GCC. It is worth noting that areas like Pulianthope, Kolathur, Jamalia, T-Nagar, West Mambalam have been heavily flooded owing to their close proximity to canals.

“We locked up all our belongings and came here at 11 am. There are around 40 people here including 2 babies. People have been coming since yesterday afternoon. Even now, people are still coming from nearby areas as water rises. Food was arranged in the afternoon for us here,” said a 56-year-old resident, currently in Perungudi’s Chennai Middle school relief camp.

This is the highest amount of rainfall Chennai has witnessed since November 2015 eight years ago. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), many areas of Chennai received more than 20 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. As per reports issued at 10.30 am on Monday, Perungudi received 29 cm of rainfall followed by 28 cm in Avadi.

At Ambattur Kamarajar school’s relief centre, currently 23 women, 18 children and 15 men have taken shelter. "Water entered our houses in Pattravakkam and reached up to our necks this morning. All the things have been carried away by the water in our homes. We are struggling for basic necessities and there are many children who are suffering here. We reached the relief camp around 11:30 am today. The corporation gave us lunch and has said that they will bring dinner," said Meera, who is currently seeking shelter there. The centre is gradually flooding owing to unabated rains.

Alandur received 25 cm of rainfall while Adyar, Meenambakkam, and Cholavaram received 23 cm of rainfall. Meanwhile Sholinganallur, Valasaravakkam, Pallikaranai, and Ponneri all received 21 cm rainfall. Perambur and Red Hills are said to have received 20 cm of rainfall while Ayanavaram, Taramani, and Anna Nagar received 19 cm. With the runway and parking areas of Chennai airport heavily inundated, the airport authorities have announced that the airport operations are suspended till 11 pm on Monday. “Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 2300 hrs IST today due to severe weather conditions,” it said.

(Inputs by Nidharshana Raju and Anisha Sheth.)

Verified helpline numbers:

Chennai corporation (tree fall/waterlogging) -1913

Electricity - 94987 94987

Metro water and sewage - 044 4567 or 1916

Snake rescue - 044 2220 0335

LPG gas leakage - 1906

Chennai metro rail - 1860425 1515

Blue cross (animal rescue) - bit.ly/bluecross-help

Chennai Cares (on X) - @ChennaiCares

Ambulance - 108

Police - 100

Traffic police - 103

Childline - 1098

Women’s helpline -181

With inputs from Nidharshana Raju