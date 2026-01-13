Armed men enter Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai, hack history-sheeter to death

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A history sheeter with multiple criminal cases, including murder and robbery, was hacked to death at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai in the early hours of Monday, January 12, allegedly due to past enmity.

The deceased has been identified as Aadhi alias Aadhi Kesavan (23), a resident of Kolathur. He had several cases registered against him at Rajamangalam and jailed for 2 years. After his release, Aadhi allegedly threatened a rival, Kishore, who is suspected to have plotted his murder.

The incident took place in the early morning hours when three men wearing helmets to conceal their identities entered the hospital premises armed with knives and sickle. Aadhi had come to the hospital as his partner was admitted in the maternity ward. He was reportedly intoxicated and unconscious when the assailants attacked him. Aadhi died on the spot, while the attackers fled the scene.

Police have arrested eight people in connection with the murder, including prime suspects, Suriya, Alibhai, Karthik, along with two women. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused sought revenge for the killing of Palani, who was murdered by Aadhi.

Following the incident, a memo was issued to Crime Branch inspector Srinivasan and Kilpauk Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Durai for negligence, as they were on duty at the time. Four police personnel, including three women constables, have been suspended.

Reacting to the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party state president Nainar Nagenthran condemned the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, alleging deteriorating law and order in Tamil Nadu.

“Not content with already letting rats and dogs roam freely, transforming government hospitals into dens of diseases that snatch the lives of the public, the DMK government has now turned them into battlegrounds for clashes between rowdies, completely stripping away the safety of the public in government hospitals,” he said.