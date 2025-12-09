Armed man arrested at Vijay’s Puducherry rally venue, security tightened

David, a resident of Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu, was arrested by Puducherry Police on Tuesday after he was found carrying a weapon while attempting to enter actor-turned-politician Vijay’s campaign rally venue.

The incident led to an immediate tightening of security at the venue, with police intensifying checks and surveillance as a precautionary measure.

The rally, being held at the Uppuveli Port complex in Puducherry, marks Vijay’s first major public appearance after the tragic stampede at Karur that claimed the lives of 41 people. In the wake of that incident, Puducherry police imposed stringent safety and crowd-control measures to avoid any recurrence of such a tragedy.

As part of the restrictions, only 5,000 people have been permitted to attend the rally. Entry is allowed strictly through QR code-enabled passes issued by the party. The police have also advised that children, pregnant women and senior citizens should not attend the programme due to safety concerns. In addition, only residents of Puducherry have been allowed to attend, while people from neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu are barred from entry.

Despite these strict restrictions, David attempted to enter the venue during the volunteer screening process. He was intercepted during routine checking at a metal detector gate, where police detected the weapon in his possession.

During preliminary questioning, it was confirmed that he had travelled from Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu. Since the entry of Tamil Nadu residents was already prohibited, police are now questioning him to establish the motive behind his presence at the rally and how he managed to reach the venue.

Following his arrest, security at the venue was further strengthened with the deployment of additional police personnel. Intensive frisking, document verification and electronic surveillance have been introduced at all entry points to prevent any further security breaches.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed among a section of attendees after false information circulated that one QR code token would allow two people to enter.

Reports indicated that some party administrators had initially conveyed this message. However, police clarified that only one person is permitted per QR code and that the rule is being enforced strictly without any exception.

To manage traffic and crowd movement, three designated parking zones have been arranged at the Pondy Marina area, behind the stadium, and in the old harbour region.

Organisers have also been instructed to ensure the availability of drinking water, toilet facilities and ambulance services at the venue. Police officials stated that all precautionary measures are in place to ensure that the rally proceeds peacefully without compromising public safety.