‘Aren’t we voters?’: Chennai’s Semmencherry residents fume over apathy during floods

Hundreds of Chennai residents, who were forced to move from slums in the central parts of the city to its fringes in Semmencherry over the years, are among the worst affected citizens after the recent floods. On December 8, five days after their homes and streets were first flooded, TNM met many residents of the Semmencherry resettlement colony living by the Thazhambur lake, who were deeply upset with the state government. During the 2015 Chennai floods too, Semmencherry was among the worst hit areas, and relief was delayed then too as they live far away from the city. This neglect has now become a recurring phenomenon, the residents said, and while some of them are seeking solutions, some of them simply want to leave the government tenements too, where they have been experiencing many other problems too , from loss of livelihood to poor quality of life.

Maheshwari, a resident of Street 9 of the Semmencherry resettlement colony, lost all the food grains and utensils in her kitchen in the floods, after the extremely heavy rains induced by Cyclone Michaung on December 3 and 4. Since then, she has been forced to buy basic commodities like milk and water at inflated prices. Half a litre of milk, which usually costs about Rs 35, now costs Rs 70. With no relief available, she said her family had to wade through floodwaters to buy a 20-litre water can for Rs 100, spending from their pockets. “We were charged Rs 50 to use the rescue boat arranged by the government,” she alleged, fuming at her local MLA, Sholinganallur legislator from DMK S Aravind Ramesh, and other local leaders. “The MLAs and councillors who visit Semmencherry go straight to the Ettaduku Housing Board [ignoring us]. Aren’t we human? Didn’t we cast our votes during the election? Why do they neglect us now?” she asked.