AR Rahman concert mismanagement: Case against organiser ACTC Events

The Tambaram city police on Friday, September 22, booked the event management company ACTC Events, which handled AR Rahman’s recently-held Marakkuma Nenjam live concert in Chennai’s Adityaram Palace City. The company is accused of selling tickets beyond the capacity of the venue, which resulted in serious mismanagement and a near-stampede situation. The audience complained that overcrowding led to chaos at the venue. A case has been registered by the Kannathur police station for criminal breach of trust.

The live concert held on September 10 was severely criticised by many attendees. Some were injured in the melee, and several women complained of sexual harassment. Some of them had to return without attending the concert as the venue was fully occupied. The event held on East Coast Road also led to severe traffic disruption, even affecting the Chief Minister’s convoy.

Earlier, the police told TNM that even though the venue’s capacity was 20,000 people, 30,000 had turned up. In contradiction, the event organisers claimed that the venue had a capacity of one lakh people.