Annamalai draws BJP ire for comments on NEET and north Indians

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's recent interventions on the NEET-UG retest and crimes involving migrant workers from north Indian states have triggered pushback from BJP leaders. It has also drawn a public rebuke from senior commentator S Gurumurthy.

On June 16, Annamalai questioned the elaborate security arrangements put in place for the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination, arguing that the measures risked adding to students' stress rather than addressing concerns arising from the paper leak controversy.

Annamalai took a swipe at the Union government’s arrangements, which include CRPF and CISF escorts for question papers, Indian Air Force airlift support, AI-enabled CCTV surveillance, biometric and facial recognition checks, multiple layers of frisking and monitoring by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Yes, you read it right. But these are not arrangements to buy high-level, classified, military-grade software. These are the arrangements made by the Ministry of Education for the NEET retest scheduled for 21st June 2026," Annamalai said.

He said students would welcome efforts to prevent paper leaks but argued that "an increase in scrutiny before entry, extended frisking, and an increase in the overall exam time from 180 minutes to 195 minutes will only add to their already ballooning exam pressure."