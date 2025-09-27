Annamalai blames DMK govt after 36 killed in TVK rally stampede

Former Tamil Nadu ​Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP​) president K Annamalai​ has questioned the ​Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK​) government following the tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s rally in Karur, which left at least 36 people dead, including six children, and many others hospitalised.

Annamalai said​ that it was ​"the responsibility of the police to properly assess how many people are likely to attend a political party’s meeting, allocate a venue accordingly, and deploy adequate police personnel to ensure the safety of the public attending the event.”

He alleged that the ruling DMK showed bias in security arrangements. “The DMK government, which deploys the entire police force of a district to provide security for meetings organised by DMK members, has made it a practice to neglect adequate security arrangements for events organised by opposition parties,” Annamalai alleged.

The BJP leader​ also urged the state government to conduct a thorough investigation into whether inadequate safety measures and a reported power outage were behind the stampede. He also demanded that stringent action be taken and that compensation be provided to the victims’ families.