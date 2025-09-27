Annamalai blames DMK govt after 36 killed in TVK rally stampede

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai has questioned the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government following the tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s rally in Karur, which left at least 36 people dead, including six children, and many others hospitalised.
Annamalai said that it was "the responsibility of the police to properly assess how many people are likely to attend a political party’s meeting, allocate a venue accordingly, and deploy adequate police personnel to ensure the safety of the public attending the event.”
He alleged that the ruling DMK showed bias in security arrangements. “The DMK government, which deploys the entire police force of a district to provide security for meetings organised by DMK members, has made it a practice to neglect adequate security arrangements for events organised by opposition parties,” Annamalai alleged.
The BJP leader also urged the state government to conduct a thorough investigation into whether inadequate safety measures and a reported power outage were behind the stampede. He also demanded that stringent action be taken and that compensation be provided to the victims’ families.
At least 36 persons died and several others were hospitalised following the stampede at Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur on September 27 evening. Six among the dead are reportedly children, and officials said the toll could rise further.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed Health Minister Ma Subramanian, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, and senior police officials to rush to the spot. “The news coming from Karur is worrying,” Stalin tweeted, adding that he had instructed ministers and the District Collector to provide the necessary immediate treatment on a war footing.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian said 24 doctors from Tiruchi and 20 from Salem were mobilised to Karur. Former minister V Senthil Balaji visited the Government Hospital in Karur to meet the injured.
According to eyewitnesses, trouble began when TVK chief Vijay’s convoy reached Veluchamypuram, where he was scheduled to deliver his address. Thousands of supporters, including women and children, had gathered, leading to overcrowding. Ambulances were brought in as people collapsed, and police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd after the stampede.
Vijay, who launched TVK earlier this year after entering politics, began his maiden statewide tour on September 13 in Ariyalur and completed the first leg on September 20 in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur. His roadshow in Trichy earlier this month had already sparked chaos, prompting the party to release 10-point rally guidelines.