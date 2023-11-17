Anna University hikes exam, certification and marksheet fees by 50%

Anna University has hiked exam fees, and fees to acquire degree certificates and marksheets by 50% for all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. The change which is applicable to all the universities affiliated with Anna University will come into effect immediately. The announcement was made on Friday, November 17 by Tamil Nadu minister Higher Education K Ponmudi.

The exam fee for undergraduates has been revised from Rupees 150 to Rupees 225 per paper and the fees for project work has been hiked from Rupees 300 to Rupees 450. Similarly, the exam fee for postgraduates has been revised to Rupees 650 from Rupees 450 while their project work fee has gone up to Rupees 900 from Rupees 600. It is to be noted that on an average, students take up nine papers per semester, hiking the exam fee for each semester to more than Rupees 2,000 and Rupees 5,000 for undergraduate and postgraduate students respectively. The fee for providing provisional certificates has also been raised from Rupees 1,000 to Rupees 1,500 which applies for both UG and PG students.

Minister Ponmudi in a statement to the media also said that exam fees had been restructured to adjust variations among different colleges, as colleges charge less and others charge more.