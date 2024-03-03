Animals mistreated at Chennai’s Blue Cross: Records show nearly 50 deaths everyday

In a shocking incident at Chennai’s Blue Cross of India’s Velachery branch, Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry department on February 29 found several animals dead and others in extremely sick condition. The department carried out an inspection based on a complaint filed by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB). According to reports, the remains of two dogs, 21 puppies and 15 kittens were found inside gunny bags.

According to the Animal Husbandry department, puppies and kittens that were kept at the treatment section did not have records or tags, and were not provided treatment. In addition, the dead pups were dumped in a sack and kept in the same room with the sick puppies. They also found that the pips were fed fermented milk and dal. Further, big rats were found in the kennels of the sick puppies.