Animal rights group founder arrested in Chennai for online harassment of women

The Greater Chennai Police, on Sunday, November 24, arrested the founder of the Indian Centre for Animal Rights and Education (INCARE) for allegedly abusing a group of women animal welfare volunteers online.

The accused, identified as Muralidharan Sivalingam, was booked under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and Section 79 of the BNS for intending to insult the modesty of a woman.

Five women volunteers from various parts of the city filed a complaint accusing him of cyberstalking, intimidation, defamation, and targeted harassment across multiple social media platforms. The arrest followed soon after the complaint was lodged.

According to the complaint filed at the Thiruvanmiyur police station, the accused allegedly used derogatory and misogynistic language to describe women activists, calling them “mental patients” and “out of control,” and circulated false claims about Supreme Court orders to portray the complainants as lawbreakers.

The women also reported that he repeatedly tagged their social media handles, drawing unwanted attention and provoking hostile comments from strangers online.

Police have confirmed that the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.