Ammonia leak death toll rises to nine in Tiruvallur, dozens still hospitalised

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The death toll due to the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district has risen to nine, with health authorities confirming another fatality on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred on June 21 at a facility in the Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai area, has emerged as one of the State’s most serious industrial accidents in recent years.

According to the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, a total of 80 people were affected by the gas leak.

While two workers have recovered and been discharged, 69 others remain under treatment and medical observation at hospitals in Chennai and Tiruvallur.

The casualty count has increased steadily since the accident. Two deaths were reported on the night of June 21. By Monday evening, the toll had risen to six, and three more workers succumbed to their injuries by Tuesday morning, taking the total number of fatalities to nine.

Most of the victims were women migrant workers employed at the seafood processing facility.

Official records show that seven of those who died were from Odisha, while the remaining two were from Assam.

Authorities said many of the affected workers were on duty when the leak occurred. Doctors treating the workers said ammonia inhalation caused severe respiratory complications.

Several patients experienced breathing difficulties, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, persistent coughing and respiratory distress. Some continue to be under intensive medical supervision.

The injured are being treated at Vels Hospital, Venkateswara Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Emergency response teams, ambulances and public health personnel were deployed immediately after the incident, while police, fire and rescue services coordinated evacuation and rescue operations.

Health officials said continuous monitoring of the exposed workers is underway.

Environmental surveillance has also been launched around the factory premises to assess any lingering impact of the gas leak.

The government has ordered a review of industrial safety measures and emergency response mechanisms at the facility.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee appointed by the State government to investigate the incident is expected to submit its interim report to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday.

Authorities said the exact cause of the ammonia leak remains under investigation and that the situation continues to be closely monitored.