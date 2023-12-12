Amid floods, no power or mobile network, Chennaiites rose to help a beleaguered city

In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung on December 4, large parts of Chennai were heavily inundated with many stranded without access to even basic necessities. The scale of the waterlogging also delayed rescue attempts and quick access to emergency medical care. While the beleaguered city struggled to establish some level of normalcy, many of its citizens and public services alike went beyond the call of duty to help those who were the worst hit.

There are many such stories that have surfaced in the week since the cyclone and one such touching incident was of head constable Dayalan from Thoraipakkam Police station. The image of him wading through knee-deep water carefully cradling an infant while the child’s parents followed him weighed down by their belongings immediately went viral. Despite the bleak situation, Dayalan can also be seen smiling down at the rescued child in his arms. Taking cognisance of his efforts, he was felicitated by the Commissioner of Police (CoP) Sandeep R Rathore.

When a construction site in Velachery caved in on December 4, causing a person working in the site and four more in the vicinity to fall in, it was traffic head constable J Prabhakaran who called out two victims with the help of people around. Soon Traffic ACP Sudhakar joined him and rescued one more person amidst the heavy rain. They could however not save the two other men who fell inside. Naresh and Jayaseelan’s bodies were recovered December 8.