‘Alliance with BJP only for elections’: EPS tells Muslim voters

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday, April 12, attempted to dispel fears among Muslims over the party’s electoral alliance with the BJP. He said that the alliance was only for the election and that the party would continue to follow its ideology without compromising its principles to protect minorities.

“AIADMK has its own ideology and will lead the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu. We will protect minorities,” he said while addressing a rally in Nagapattinam.

He asserted that the AIADMK was not subservient to the BJP. “We have clarified our alliance. The NDA is headed by the AIADMK and the AIADMK will form the government. I will be announced as Chief Minister. In this case, where is Delhi coming here?” he asked, according to The Hindu.

Clarifying about the alliance, EPS said it was formed to avoid a split in votes and to ensure that the AIADMK formed the government.

“All those parties now in alliance with the DMK were with the AIADMK in the past, and those with the AIADMK were earlier with the DMK. These change every election,” he said.

He added that the AIADMK will “never be slaves.”

Stepping up his attack on the DMK, the AIADMK chief accused it of promoting dynastic politics. “There is no political heir in AIADMK, but in the DMK leadership remains within the family. No one outside their family can rise to positions of power,” he alleged, contrasting it with his party, which he said provides opportunities for grassroot workers.

He also took a dig at Chief Minister Stalin for drinking tea at shops during his morning-walk campaign, which he said appeared to be a “fashion”. “At least now let him go to tea shops and learn how people are toiling there,” EPS said.

He also said that the AIADMK government had previously implemented several schemes for the welfare of Muslims, including the supply of rice to mosques during Ramzan and financial assistance for the Haj pilgrimage.