Ajith Kumar custodial death: Mother seeks arrest of jewelry theft complainant

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded that Ajith Kumar died due to custodial torture and that all accused police personnel were directly involved in his death, the victim’s mother demanded the arrest of J Nikitha, whose complaint of jewellery theft had led to Ajith’s detention and subsequent death.

Speaking to the media in Thiruppuvanam on Thursday, February 5, Ajith Kumar’s mother B Malathi said, “The court has said that my son did not steal, and that is a welcome judgement. Has anyone seen him take the jewellery? Nikitha must be arrested and questioned on her false complaint.” She expressed confidence in the CBI probe but said the accused should not be granted bail, fearing that evidence could be tampered with.

Ganeshkumar, the family’s counsel, said that other victims of torture in the case — Naveenkumar, Praveenkumar, Arun and Vinoth — had not received compensation.

Ajith Kumar (27), a temple security guard from Sivaganga, died on June 28 due to police violence. He was detained on June 27 following a complaint alleging missing jewellery. His autopsy revealed 44 injuries across his body, and a video later surfaced showing him being brutally assaulted.

The Madras High Court had handed the case over to the CBI, which named constables Prabhu, Kannan, Sankara Manikandan, Raja and Anand, police driver Ramachandran, former Manamadurai DSP N Shanmugasundaram, then Thiruppuvanam Inspector Ramesh Kumar, former Sub-Inspector Sivakumar and former Head Constable Ilayaraja in the chargesheet.