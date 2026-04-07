AIADMK's Leema Rose is TN‘s richest candidate with Rs 5,863 crore family wealth

Leena Rose, wife of Santiago Martin and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate contesting from Lalgudi constituency has topped the list of richest candidate in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Leema has declared a staggering total family wealth of Rs 5,863 crore in her nomination affidavit. She is contesting from the Lalgudi constituency in Tiruchirappalli district. According to the affidavit submitted to election authorities, Leema Rose has declared movable assets worth Rs 139 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 910 crore in her own name.

Her financial disclosures place her at the top of the list of high-net-worth candidates contesting in the elections. Her husband, Santiago Martin , a businessman known as 'Lottery King', accounts for a major share of the family’s wealth.

He has declared movable assets worth Rs 3,262 crore and immovable assets amounting to Rs 887 crore. The couple’s son, Jose Tyson Martin, has also reported substantial assets, including Rs 225 crore in movable assets and Rs 439 crore in immovable properties.

The affidavit further details the family’s income, stating that Leema Rose earned Rs 9.82 crore in the previous financial year, while her husband reported an income of Rs 11.39 crore. In terms of liquid cash, she has Rs 5 lakh in hand, whereas her husband holds Rs 56 lakh.

The declaration also provides an extensive breakdown of their holdings in precious metals and gemstones. Leema Rose owns 19,233 grams of gold, 1,31,813 grams of silver, 1,217 carats of diamonds, and 32 grams of platinum. Her husband possesses 281 grams of gold and 20,974 grams of silver, while their son holds 326 grams of gold and 60,380 grams of silver, including jewellery.

On the personal front, Leema Rose has also disclosed that four criminal cases are currently pending against her.