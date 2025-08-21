AIADMK workers suffering in silence, know whom to vote for in 2026: TVK chief Vijay

Tamil Nadu’s newest political entrant, actor Vijay, launched a veiled but pointed critique of the All India Anna Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), raising questions about how far the party has drifted from the vision of its legendary founder, MG Ramachandran (MGR).

Addressing the second state conference (maanadu) of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Madurai, Vijay alleged that AIADMK workers are concerned about the prospects of the party. “MGR was a mass leader. What is the status of the party that was founded by MGR and who are the people managing it now? I don’t have to elaborate on that. Innocent AIADMK party workers are concerned about it and are suffering in silence. They know whom to vote for in the 2026 Assembly elections,” he said.

According to police estimates, nearly three lakh people had gathered at the venue for the conference. Party workers started gathering in the morning despite the scorching sun.

Vijay said that the plans made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never work in Tamil Nadu and accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of striking an underhand deal with the saffron party. “In public they try to portray themselves as a party opposing the BJP, but they are hand-in-glove. When in opposition they will fly black balloons with Go back Modi, when they are in power they will welcome Modi by holding a white umbrella,” he said.

Vijay also launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and called him ‘Stalin Uncle’. “We cannot be mute spectators to what’s happening in Tamil Nadu, even if it is Stalin Uncle who is doing it. He should answer our questions on corruption, law and order, women’s safety, and safety of the general public,” he said.

The attack on the CM comes at a time when the DMK is projecting Stalin as appa (father), ahead of the upcoming elections.

Vijay said that TVK will not have underground dealings with the BJP and that the party will stand on its own strength by forging direct relationships with people from across the world. “We are a massive people’s army,” he said.

He also demanded the retrieval of Katchatheevu island and urged Prime Minister Modi to protect the livelihood of fishermen.

Pitching TVK as the direct opponent to the ruling DMK, Vijay said the upcoming 2026 Assembly election is going to be a fight between the two parties.

Vijay also invoked the legacy of DMDK founder Vijaykanth, referring to him as Karupu MGR (black MGR) and said that he was like an elder brother to him. “I could not meet MGR, but I got an opportunity to meet my brother, the son of Madurai soil, Captain Vijaykanth, who delivered clean politics in Tamil Nadu.”

Six resolutions were adopted in the conference. One of them opposed the setting up of a second greenfield airport in Parandur, while the other demanded a bill against caste honour killings. There was also a resolution urging the Election Commission of India to conduct free and fair elections and exclude the discrepancies in the electoral rolls. A resolution opposing the state government’s move to outsource government services was also adopted.