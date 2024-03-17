AIADMK still in dark over LS alliances in TN as PMK, DMDK elusive

Even after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is yet to stitch up its alliance. The AIADMK, which fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2021 Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP, snapped its ties with the NDA in September 2023. The party has declared that it would be going to the polls with a ‘Mega Alliance’. However, as of now, except for minor parties like ‘Puthiya Tamilagam’ and ‘Purathu Bharatham’, the party does not have a major ally by its side to fight the polls.

Sources in the AIADMK expressed confidence that the party would enter into an alliance with the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community, the PMK. However, for the past couple of weeks the PMK has been oscillating between choosing the AIADMK and the BJP for an alliance.

There have been reports of a major difference of opinion between party founder leader Dr S Ramadoss and his son and party state president, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss. While the former prefers an alliance with the AIADMK aiming at long-term political gains in the state, his son Anbumani Ramadoss is for a political tie-up with the BJP as there are offers of a Union Cabinet berth to him in the new Union government.