AIADMK seat sharing: BJP gets 27, PMK 18, AMMK 11

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The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) finalised their seat-sharing arrangements with alliance partners in Tamil Nadu. The state will go to polls on April 23, and counting is scheduled for May 4.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has a total of 234 seats. According to the announcement made on Wednesday, March 25, the allocations span over multiple districts, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) receiving 27 seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 18, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) 11 seats. In Kanniyakumari district, the AIADMK has allocated four out of six assembly constituencies to BJP.

The list also includes other allies such as Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), who were given five seats, Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) two seats, and one seat each for Puratchi Bhratham and Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

The remaining 176 seats are expected to be contested by AIADMK candidates

The complete list of seats allotted to each alliance partner is given below:

BJP - 27 seats

Chennai (1 seat) - Mylapore

Tiruvallur (1 seat) - Avadi

Thirupattur (1 seat) - Tirupathur

Krishnagiri (1 seat) - Thali

Tiruvannamalai (1 seat) - Tiruvannamalai Namakkal (1 seat) - Rasipuram (SC)

Erode (1 seat) - Modakkurichi

Nilgiris (1 seat) - Udhagamandalam

Tiruppur (2 seats) - Avinashi (SC) & Tiruppur South

Coimbatore (1 seat) - Coimbatore North

Thanjavur (2 seats) - Thanjavur & Gandharvakottai

Tiruvarur (1 seat) - Tiruvarur

Pudukottai (2 seat) - Pudukottai & Aranthangi

Sivaganga (1 seat) - Manamadurai (SC)

Madurai (1 seat) - Madurai South

Virudhunagar (1 seat) - Sattur

Thoothukudi (1 seat) - Tiruchendur

Tenkasi (1 seat) - Vasudevanallur (SC)

Tirunelveli (1 seat) - Radhapuram

Ramanathapuram (1 seat) - Ramanathapuram

Kanniyakumari (4 seats) - Nagercoil, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode

PMK - 18 seats

Salem (2 seats) - Salem West & Salem North

Dharmapuri (2 seats) - Dharmapuri & Pennagaram

Tiruvannamalai (1 seat) - Polur

Villupuram (2 seats) - Vikravandi & Gingee

Kallakurichi (1 seat) - Rishivandiyam

Ranipet (1 seat) - Sholingur

Cuddalore (2 seats) - Virudhachalam & Kattumannarkoil (SC)

Mayiladuthurai (1 seat) - Mayiladuthurai

Nagapattinam (1 seat) - Keezhvelur

Chennai (1 seat) - Perambur

Chengalpattu (1 seat) - Tirupporur

Kancheepuram (1 seat) - Uthiramerur

Ariyalur (1 seat) - Jayankondam

Tiruvallur (1 seat) - Ambattur

AMMK - 11 seats

Theni (1 seat) - Periyakulam

Tiruvaur (1 seat) - Mannargudi

Thanjavur (1 seat) - Thiruvaiyaru

Sivaganga (1 seat) - Karaikudi

Vellore (1 seat) - Tiruppattur

Tirunelveli (1 seat) - Nanguneri

Thoothukudi (1 seat) - Ottapidaram

Tiruchirapalli (1 seat) - Tiruchirapalli West

Chennai (1 seat) - Saidapet

Tiruvallur (1 seat) - Poonamallee

Tiruppur (1 seat) - Madathukulam

TMC - Five seats

Dindigul (1 seat) - Oddanchatram

Erode (1 seat) - Erode West

Ranipet (1 seat) - Ranipet

Kanniyakumari (1 seat) - Killiyoor

Thanjavur (1 seat) - Kumbakonam

IJK - Two seats

Chengalpattu (1 seat) - Pallavaram

Perambalur (1 seat) - Kunnam

Puratchi Bharatham - One seat

Ranipet (1 seat) - Kilvaithinankuppam

Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam - One seat

Virudhunagar (1 seat) - Rajapalayam

The candidates contesting from each constituency are yet to be finalised. Filing of nominations will begin on March 30 and last till April 6.