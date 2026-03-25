AIADMK seat sharing: BJP gets 27, PMK 18, AMMK 11

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The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) finalised their seat-sharing arrangements with alliance partners in Tamil Nadu. The state will go to polls on April 23, and counting is scheduled for May 4.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly has a total of 234 seats. According to the announcement made on Wednesday, March 25, the allocations span over multiple districts, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) receiving 27 seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 18, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) 11 seats. In Kanniyakumari district, the AIADMK has allocated four out of six assembly constituencies to BJP.
The list also includes other allies such as Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), who were given five seats, Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) two seats, and one seat each for Puratchi Bhratham and Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.
The remaining 176 seats are expected to be contested by AIADMK candidates
The complete list of seats allotted to each alliance partner is given below:
BJP - 27 seats
Chennai (1 seat) - Mylapore
Tiruvallur (1 seat) - Avadi
Thirupattur (1 seat) - Tirupathur
Krishnagiri (1 seat) - Thali
Tiruvannamalai (1 seat) - Tiruvannamalai Namakkal (1 seat) - Rasipuram (SC)
Erode (1 seat) - Modakkurichi
Nilgiris (1 seat) - Udhagamandalam
Tiruppur (2 seats) - Avinashi (SC) & Tiruppur South
Coimbatore (1 seat) - Coimbatore North
Thanjavur (2 seats) - Thanjavur & Gandharvakottai
Tiruvarur (1 seat) - Tiruvarur
Pudukottai (2 seat) - Pudukottai & Aranthangi
Sivaganga (1 seat) - Manamadurai (SC)
Madurai (1 seat) - Madurai South
Virudhunagar (1 seat) - Sattur
Thoothukudi (1 seat) - Tiruchendur
Tenkasi (1 seat) - Vasudevanallur (SC)
Tirunelveli (1 seat) - Radhapuram
Ramanathapuram (1 seat) - Ramanathapuram
Kanniyakumari (4 seats) - Nagercoil, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode
PMK - 18 seats
Salem (2 seats) - Salem West & Salem North
Dharmapuri (2 seats) - Dharmapuri & Pennagaram
Tiruvannamalai (1 seat) - Polur
Villupuram (2 seats) - Vikravandi & Gingee
Kallakurichi (1 seat) - Rishivandiyam
Ranipet (1 seat) - Sholingur
Cuddalore (2 seats) - Virudhachalam & Kattumannarkoil (SC)
Mayiladuthurai (1 seat) - Mayiladuthurai
Nagapattinam (1 seat) - Keezhvelur
Chennai (1 seat) - Perambur
Chengalpattu (1 seat) - Tirupporur
Kancheepuram (1 seat) - Uthiramerur
Ariyalur (1 seat) - Jayankondam
Tiruvallur (1 seat) - Ambattur
AMMK - 11 seats
Theni (1 seat) - Periyakulam
Tiruvaur (1 seat) - Mannargudi
Thanjavur (1 seat) - Thiruvaiyaru
Sivaganga (1 seat) - Karaikudi
Vellore (1 seat) - Tiruppattur
Tirunelveli (1 seat) - Nanguneri
Thoothukudi (1 seat) - Ottapidaram
Tiruchirapalli (1 seat) - Tiruchirapalli West
Chennai (1 seat) - Saidapet
Tiruvallur (1 seat) - Poonamallee
Tiruppur (1 seat) - Madathukulam
TMC - Five seats
Dindigul (1 seat) - Oddanchatram
Erode (1 seat) - Erode West
Ranipet (1 seat) - Ranipet
Kanniyakumari (1 seat) - Killiyoor
Thanjavur (1 seat) - Kumbakonam
IJK - Two seats
Chengalpattu (1 seat) - Pallavaram
Perambalur (1 seat) - Kunnam
Puratchi Bharatham - One seat
Ranipet (1 seat) - Kilvaithinankuppam
Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam - One seat
Virudhunagar (1 seat) - Rajapalayam
The candidates contesting from each constituency are yet to be finalised. Filing of nominations will begin on March 30 and last till April 6.