AIADMK rift may ease as deadline nears for rebel MLAs who backed TVK

With the 15-day deadline for condoning the actions of 25 AIADMK MLAs who defied the party whip and voted for the TVK government during the May 13 trust vote ending on May 27, signs are emerging that both factions within the AIADMK may be moving towards an amicable settlement to avoid escalating political and legal consequences.

The rebellion had triggered a serious internal crisis within the party after 25 MLAs supported the TVK government despite the AIADMK leadership directing members to vote against it.

Political observers and legal experts had pointed out that such a move could attract disqualification under the anti-defection law unless the party leadership formally condones the action within 15 days.

According to party insiders close to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), the process of reconciliation could involve the rebel MLAs expressing regret to the party leadership, followed by formal communication to the Assembly Speaker seeking withdrawal of disqualification proceedings.

“Under the anti-defection law, MLAs who violate the party whip can avoid disqualification if the party condones their action within the stipulated period. For that, those concerned must first approach the leadership,” a senior functionary close to Palaniswami said.

Sources within the party said several MLAs from the rival camp have already indicated willingness to return to the mainstream leadership. Since many legislators are currently in their constituencies meeting voters after the election, discussions with the leadership are expected in the coming days.

Party sources also indicated that pressing ahead with disqualification proceedings could potentially help the ruling TVK government, as any reduction in the Assembly’s effective strength would lower the majority mark required for the government to survive.

Meanwhile, TVK sources said there is no fixed deadline for the Speaker to decide on petitions seeking disqualification, allowing time for legal examination and political developments.

Possible reconciliation measures discussed reportedly include restoring district secretaries removed from their posts and withdrawing petitions filed before both the Speaker and the Election Commission.

Adding to speculation of a thaw, senior leader S.P. Velumani recently asserted that there was no dispute within the party and reaffirmed that Edappadi K. Palaniswami remained the AIADMK General Secretary, while reiterating demands for an early general council meeting.