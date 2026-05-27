AIADMK rebellion loses steams, dissidents support EPS as elected floor leader

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The rebellion within the AIADMK appeared to be coming to an end on May 27 after dissident MLAs returned to the party's official faction led by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), paving the way for him to be unanimously elected as the party’s floor leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The development brings temporary relief to the AIADMK leadership after days of political uncertainty triggered by an internal power struggle between rival factions in the party following the Assembly trust vote.

The crisis began when a group of 25 rebel MLAs led by senior leader C Shanmugam staked claim to the position of AIADMK Legislature Party leader and submitted a letter to Speaker JCD Prabhakar announcing the election of former Minister SP Velumani as the floor leader.

Simultaneously, the 22-member faction loyal to EPS also approached the Speaker claiming majority support within the Legislature Party. The parallel claims intensified the leadership battle and raised the possibility of a formal split in the AIADMK.