AIADMK rebellion loses steams, dissidents support EPS as elected floor leader

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The rebellion within the AIADMK appeared to be coming to an end on May 27 after dissident MLAs returned to the party's official faction led by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), paving the way for him to be unanimously elected as the party’s floor leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
The development brings temporary relief to the AIADMK leadership after days of political uncertainty triggered by an internal power struggle between rival factions in the party following the Assembly trust vote.
The crisis began when a group of 25 rebel MLAs led by senior leader C Shanmugam staked claim to the position of AIADMK Legislature Party leader and submitted a letter to Speaker JCD Prabhakar announcing the election of former Minister SP Velumani as the floor leader.
Simultaneously, the 22-member faction loyal to EPS also approached the Speaker claiming majority support within the Legislature Party. The parallel claims intensified the leadership battle and raised the possibility of a formal split in the AIADMK.
Political circles were also abuzz with speculation that the dissident faction could extend support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led coalition government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. However, the rebellion gradually lost momentum after attempts by the dissident bloc to secure political accommodation reportedly failed.
Four MLAs from the rebel camp later resigned from the state Assembly and joined the ruling TVK, while six others returned to the EPS faction, significantly weakening the strength of the dissidents.
With their numbers shrinking rapidly and concerns mounting over possible disqualification proceedings under the anti-defection law, the remaining rebel legislators eventually decided to reunite with the official AIADMK faction.
Following reconciliation talks, the dissident MLAs formally extended support to EPS and elected him as the floor leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party.
A letter communicating the decision was subsequently submitted to Speaker Prabhakar.
Despite the rapprochement, senior leader Shanmugam remains the lone prominent dissident, who has neither rejoined the EPS camp nor quit the AIADMK to join the ruling party.
The latest developments are being viewed as a significant consolidation of EPS's control over the AIADMK at a time when the party is attempting to regroup after its electoral setback and internal divisions.