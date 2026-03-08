AIADMK plans protest on March 13 for transport workers' demands.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, on Saturday, March 7, announced a protest against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, accusing it of neglecting the demands of workers employed in Tamil Nadu's state-run transport corporations.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Saturday that Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai, the party's labour wing, would organise a protest in Chennai on March 13.

The protest is set to be held in front of Pallavan Illam, the headquarters of the state's Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

In a statement, Palaniswami said that the DMK government had failed to address several long-pending demands raised by transport corporation workers in Tamil Nadu.

Among the key demands are the implementation of the wage revision agreement and the provision for the surrender of leave benefits for employees, allowing them to surrender leaves in lieu of cash compensation. .

Palaniswami accused the DMK of ignoring the concerns of thousands of transport workers, who play a vital role in maintaining public transport services across the state.

He also pointed out that the DMK had made several promises to workers and government employees ahead of the 2021 state polls and that after coming to power these promises were forgotten.

The planned protest, Palaniswami said, is intended to highlight these issues and press the state government to take immediate steps to address the workers' demands.

The protest will be led by senior AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar.