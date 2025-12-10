AIADMK passes resolution to let EPS handle NDA alliance talks in TN

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Amid the friction surrounding alliance partners, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) resolved that it will have the final say in alliance talks in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

The General Council and Executive Committee of the party, held on Wednesday, December 10, at a private hall in Vanagaram in Chennai, passed a series of resolutions, including granting the full authority to party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to finalise alliance decisions.

This move comes after the recent meeting of expelled leader O Panneerselvam with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is expected to take a call if his attempts to rejoin the AIADMK do not succeed before December 15.

The resolution stated that only parties that accept the leadership and objectives of the alliance would be included.

It also indicated that decisions on the possible entry of leaders such as Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AMMK) TTV Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam into the NDA would rest solely with EPS.

With party chairman Tamil Makan Hussain absent due to ill health, deputy general secretary KP Munusamy presided over the sessions.

The council also formally approved the continuation of the AIADMK-led NDA and endorsed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 2026.

A resolution, declaring EPS as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, was also passed.

The AIADMK urged the Union government to immediately approve Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai and blamed the DMK government for failing to submit the required data properly for seeking clearance.

The party also welcomed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls and demanded that irregularities be removed to ensure a clean and accurate list of eligible voters.

A total of 16 resolutions were unanimously adopted during the council meeting.

(With IANS inputs)