AIADMK leader demands probe into four MLAs' resignation, defection to TVK

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AIADMK MP Dhanapal has demanded a detailed investigation into the resignation of the party's four MLAs who later joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), alleging that large-scale financial transactions may have taken place behind the defections.

In a post on X, Dhanapal claimed that the TVK government did not enjoy an independent majority and said the sudden resignation of the four legislators immediately after the new government assumed office had raised serious doubts.

He alleged that massive money transfers were suspected in connection with the defections and urged the Centre to order a CBI investigation to “protect democracy”. He also called upon the Enforcement Directorate to closely monitor the developments.

The statement comes at a time when the two rival factions within the AIADMK are reportedly moving towards a reunion after weeks of internal turmoil, defections and political uncertainty.

According to party sources, leaders from both factions are expected to submit a letter to Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar withdrawing the support earlier extended to the ruling TVK government during the trust vote.

The move is expected to significantly alter the Opposition dynamics in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The AIADMK had split into two major camps following the party’s post-election crisis. One faction, led by senior leader C.Ve. Shanmugam, initially enjoyed the support of 25 MLAs, while the camp headed by former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) had the backing of 22 legislators.

However, the strength of the Shanmugam faction has weakened considerably in recent weeks. Four MLAs -- K. Maragatham Kumaravel, P. Sathyabama, S. Jayakumar and Dr C. Isakki Subbaiah -- resigned from the party and later joined the ruling TVK.

In addition, six MLAs, including P. Haribaskar, S.M. Sugumar, D. Jaishankar, N.S.N. Natarajan, K. Mohan and P. Balakrishna Reddy, returned to the EPS camp, reducing the effective strength of the rival faction to 15 legislators.

Amid growing concerns over the party’s weakening position, several senior AIADMK leaders, including former ministers Natham R. Viswanathan, P. Thangamani and Ko Hari, held discussions with EPS at his Greenways Road residence in Chennai to explore the possibility of reconciliation.

Sources said the Shanmugam faction initially demanded the restoration of party posts and the formation of a high-level coordination committee for collective decision-making within the party. However, EPS reportedly rejected both demands and instead urged the rival camp to withdraw complaints filed before the Speaker against the party leadership.