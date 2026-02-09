AIADMK chief EPS claims rift between DMK and Congress ahead of 2026 polls

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday, February 8, claimed that a rift was emerging between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress, speculating that the alliance could weaken ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at the Tiruchirappalli airport, Palaniswami dismissed allegations by Chief Minister MK Stalin that the AIADMK’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was formed under coercion. He said the NDA was growing stronger, while the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was facing internal strains.

“DMK MP Kanimozhi travelled to Delhi to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but they could not find a solution to the alliance issue. The Congress had also formed a committee for seat-sharing talks with the DMK, but that has not progressed,” Palaniswami said, adding that there were signs of divisions within the Congress as well.

When asked about the possibility of a Congress split in Tamil Nadu, similar to 1996 when a faction allied with the AIADMK, Palaniswami said: “Reports suggest such a possibility. So do the statements of Congress and second-rung DMK leaders.”

Palaniswami also attacked Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, alleging corruption over an income tax penalty of Rs 1.5 crore imposed on him for alleged undisclosed income. He further criticised Vijay’s response to the Karur stampede, saying the actor-politician remained absent from public view for 22 days and that the TVK office was shut for 15 days.

“The mark of a political leader is how they stand up and find solutions in times of crisis,” Palaniswami said.