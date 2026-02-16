AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami calls DMK ‘slave’ of Congress

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Sunday, February 15, lashed out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling it a “slave” of the Indian National Congress.

EPS began his election roadshow at Bhavanisagar in Erode district as part of preparations for the upcoming legislative Assembly elections. During his address, he criticised the DMK for branding the AIADMK as a “slave” and a “branch” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In response, he alleged that the DMK was subservient to the Congress party.

“MK Stalin has been slandering the AIADMK by calling it a slave and a branch of the BJP. This party was founded by Puratchi Thalaivar and carried forward by Amma. We are independent and not slaves to anyone. The DMK is the real slave party of the Congress,” he said.

EPS also referred to a past ‘raid’ at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, which allegedly took place while alliance discussions with the Congress were underway. He claimed that attempts to defame the AIADMK would not succeed.

Speaking about alliances, EPS said, “The AIADMK alliance has been formed naturally and will remain strong. In contrast, the alliance under MK Stalin’s leadership has weakened. We see daily war of words between the Congress and the DMK over power-sharing demands.” He added that it was uncertain how long their alliance would last.

EPS further promised that cooperative loans provided to street vendors through cooperative banks would be waived if the AIADMK returns to power.