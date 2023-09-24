AIADMK calls for meeting with party functionaries amidst tussle with BJP

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the AIADMK has called for a meeting with all its party functionaries on Monday, September 25. In a circular issued by the party, it has asked all the party secretaries, district-level secretaries, MPs and MLAs to participate in the meeting. Sources say that the issue between BJP and AIADMK will be discussed in the meeting.

On September 18, the AIADMK announced that the party is officially ending its alliance with the BJP. The sudden development that shocked the state and national-level BJP leadership came after a comment made by BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai. He was speaking in a protest rally on September 11 over the Sanatana Dharma issue, when he spoke about an incident that reportedly took place in 1956 at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai. Annamalai claimed that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai was threatened by freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar for speaking ill of Goddess Umaiyaval at a temple event. He also claimed that Annadurai went into hiding in Madurai and “Annadurai and PT Rajan apologised and ran away”.