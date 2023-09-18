AIADMK and BJP not in alliance anymore, declares AIADMK leader Jayakumar

Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar has said there is no alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP at all, but that any final decision would be taken in time for next year’s elections. He also insisted that he was only reflecting the sentiments widely shared within his party. Sources in the AIADMK say that Jayakumar made his announcement only after receiving a nod from the party’s high command.

The war of words between BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai and some leaders of the AIADMK seems to have resulted in the latest outburst from former minister Jayakumar. Reacting strongly to Annamalai’s repeated jibes, Jayakumar scoffed that the BJP state chief would not be able to go past NOTA if he contested without an alliance. After recalling his previous remarks on Dravidian leaders, including late J Jayalalithaa and the DMK founder CN Annadurai, Jayakumar said, “Annamalai doesn’t desire an alliance with AIADMK although other BJP workers want it. Should we tolerate all this criticism of our leaders? BJP can’t set foot here (Tamil Nadu) if we are not with them. As far as the alliance is concerned, it is not there. BJP is not with AIADMK. But it can all be decided only during elections, and that is the party’s stand.”

The AIADMK leaders are upset with Annamalai’s statement during a protest rally in Chennai on September 11, wherein the BJP leader had claimed that the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai had made a critical remark against the Hindu faith at a programme in Madurai in the 1950s and was promptly rebutted by noted freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. They reacted saying there was no evidence to back up the BJP leader’s claim.