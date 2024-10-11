AI Express Trichy-Sharjah flight faces tech issue, prepares for belly landing

Air India’s Trichy to Sharjah flight (Air India Express IX613) is currently set to attempt a ‘belly-land’—a risky maneuver—after experiencing technical difficulties with its landing gear. The wheels had failed to retract after take-off.

The aircraft that took off from the Trichy airport around 5.30 pm is presently circling above Trichy Airport with 141 passengers on board in an attempt to reduce risk of fuel combustion during landing.

A full emergency has been declared at the Trichy airport. In aviation, such an emergency is declared when an aircraft is approaching an aerodrome dangerously. Emergency services are put on standby and local hospitals are alerted. Presently, 15 ambulances and almost a dozen fire engines have been kept on standby at the airport.

A belly landing is an emergency landing where an aircraft lands on its belly or underside. This is a last resort option for pilots during times of tech or mechanical failure in landing gear.