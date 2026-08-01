Ahead of tabling Agri budget, TN minister takes documents to Tirupati temple

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Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Vinoth has drawn flak for taking the draft Agriculture Budget to the Tirupati temple ahead of the budget presentation.

Environmental activist Sundarrajan and Madurai MP Su Venkatesan criticised the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday, August 1, alleging the move was contrary to the secular character of the state.

The Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 is scheduled to be tabled in the Assembly on August 6

“If the Agriculture Budget can be taken to Tirupati for worship, will the Finance Minister Marie Wilson next take the state Budget to a church? Has the government forgotten that it is constitutionally secular?” Sundarrajan asked.

Referring to the ongoing Cauvery river water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Sundarrajan accused the state government of failing to address the actual concerns affecting farmers. “While farmers are worried about the dried Cauvery, the Agriculture Minister is visiting Tirupati, the Water Resources Minister is not providing answers, and the Chief Minister remains silent,” he said.

His remarks came amid renewed political tensions over Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu reservoir project across the Cauvery river. Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the project, contending it could reduce the state's share of Cauvery water.

Sundarrajan further said the Cauvery was running dry in several stretches while Karnataka continues to disregard the Supreme Court's directions on releasing water.