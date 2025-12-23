Ahead of 2026 polls, Congress presses for power sharing in Tamil Nadu

Responding to a question on power sharing in the 2026 elections, Chodankar said, “It is not about whether we are asking for power. We will constitute a full-fledged manifesto committee and present a clear vision for Tamil Nadu. To fulfil the promises made in the manifesto, it is essential for us to be part of the government.”

The Congress constituted the high-level committee in November amid persistent speculation about a possible alliance with actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Apart from Chodankar, the panel includes national leaders Suraj Hegde and Nivedith Alva, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai, and Congress Legislature Party leader S Rajeshkumar.

“After DMK representatives came to Delhi and met our leaders, the Congress president constituted the committee to initiate negotiations with the DMK. Accordingly, we met Chief Minister MK Stalin and urged that the alliance be finalised by December 15,” he said.

“This would give our party sufficient time to identify candidates, select them, and prepare them to face the elections. Now, the ball is in the DMK’s court,” he added.