After woman dies by suicide alleging dowry abuse, mother-in-law takes own life

A little over a week after 24-year-old Sruthi Babu died by suicide alleging dowry abuse , her mother-in-law Senbagavali also took her own life, police confirmed to TNM. Senbagavali had attempted suicide on October 21, allegedly fearing ‘police action’. She succumbed to her injuries on October 29, Suchindram police station officials in Kaniyakumari district, told TNM.

Sruthi Babu’s death on October 21 led to widespread outrage after her family released her last voice note to the media. In the voice note sent to her mother hours before her death, she detailed the abuse she allegedly faced. According to Sruthi, Senbagavali had been unhappy with the Rs 5 lakhs, 45 sovereigns of gold and silver utensils that Sruthi’s father Babu had given as dowry.

Sruthi married Karthik in April this year through an arranged match made by their families on a matrimonial site. Originally from Kerala, Sruthi’s family has been living in Coimbatore for over three decades. After the wedding, Sruthi relocated to Kanyakumari, where Karthik lives and works. She had been employed as an assistant professor of English Literature at SNS Rajalakshmi College in Coimbatore.

According to the FIR on Sruthi’s suicide, Senbagavali harassed her daughter-in-law, accusing her of bringing “inadequate” gold as dowry. She reportedly forbade Sruthi from going out with or even sitting next to Karthik, and banned her from using the sofa during her menstrual periods. Additionally, the FIR states that Senbagavali forced Sruthi to eat only from Karthik’s used plates.

In the voice note Sruthi sent to her mother, hours before her death, she detailed all of this. TNM also reported that Babu was aware of the abuse his daughter was facing, but had asked her to “make peace” as he claimed “things would improve in time”.

The FIR was registered under BNSS Section 194 (3) (woman’s suicide within seven years of marriage).

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050(listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726