After two elephant deaths, TN sets up committee to overhaul translocation protocols

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high-level State expert committee to prepare a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the capture, translocation, release and post-release monitoring of wild elephants and other wildlife species. The move follows growing concerns after the death of two translocated elephants in recent months, raising questions over the adequacy of the existing protocols.

In an official release, the government reaffirmed its commitment to scientific wildlife conservation, humane management of wild animals and public safety.

It reiterated that translocation is undertaken only as a last resort for mitigating human-wildlife conflict or for protecting human life. The recent elephant deaths, which are still under investigation, triggered a detailed reassessment of prevailing procedures, prompting the formation of the expert body.

The committee will be chaired by A. Udhayan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation.

Other members include Anurag Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Special Secretary; N. Vengatesh Prabhu, District Forest Officer, Gudalur Division; K. Kalaivanan, Forest Veterinary Officer at the Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve; Rajesh, Forest Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve; and N. Baskaran, Assistant Professor at A.V.C. College.

The panel has also been authorised to co-opt additional specialists, including behavioural ecologists and Geographic Information System (GIS) experts, should the need arise.

According to the government, the committee’s mandate includes a detailed review of the recent elephant deaths, an evaluation of current translocation protocols against national and international scientific guidelines, and the identification of critical gaps that require urgent strengthening.

The panel has been tasked with formulating a clear, detailed and implementable SOP covering every stage of wildlife translocation, with special focus on elephants - from sedation and transport to release strategies and long-term post-release monitoring.

The new framework is expected to improve animal survival rates, minimise stress and injury during translocation, and enhance conflict-mitigation outcomes.

Significantly, the government said the SOP could serve as a model for other States and even at the national level.

A two-month deadline has been set for the committee to submit its report along with the draft SOP, after which it is expected to be reviewed for statewide implementation.