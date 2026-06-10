After nearly a week on the run, Chennai police arrest YouTuber Mukthar Ahmed

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YouTuber Mukthar Ahmed (50), who had been absconding for nearly a week, was arrested by the Chennai Cyber Crime Wing on June 9. According to reports, he was apprehended in Mysuru, Karnataka. He was booked for allegedly making sexually explicit and defamatory remarks against BJP leader Alisha Abdullah.

The case stems from a video published on June 3 on the “My India 24X7” YouTube channel featuring Mukthar Ahmed and Suriya Siva, a former BJP functionary and son of DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva. The video allegedly contained insulting and sexually coloured remarks directed at Alisha Abdullah, a former motorcycle racer and BJP Sports and Skill Development Cell state secretary, as well as her twin children.

In her complaint, Alisha alleged that Mukthar and Suriya Siva had targeted her since she entered politics two years ago. Referring to the recent video, she objected to the remarks made about her children.

Following her complaint, the Cyber Crime Wing registered a case and arrested Suriya Siva. Efforts were then launched to trace Mukthar Ahmed, culminating in his arrest on June 9. His arrest is also linked to another criminal case.

Soon after the arrest, Alisha thanked the police and the state government through a post on social media.