After Karur tragedy, Tamil Nadu to prepare SOP for crowd safety at political rallies

In the wake of the Karur stampede tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, October 4, announced that the state will prepare a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for election rallies as directed by the Madras High Court.

Sectoral experts, political parties, activists, and the general public across the state will be consulted for the purpose, the CM said. He also invited all political parties to come together and prevent such tragedies in the future. “This will not only benefit Tamil Nadu but will also serve as a model for the entire country to follow,” he said in a statement.

The CM said that the opinions and guidelines expressed by the High Court regarding the Karur tragedy are being taken very seriously by the state government, and are being acted upon with “utmost diligence.”

Stating that the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the deadly stampede that claimed 41 lives, the CM assured justice to the victims. The SIT headed by Inspector General of Police Asra Garg was formed a day earlier.

“I, as the Chief Minister of the state, assure the people that the full truth will be brought to light. Accountability will be ensured at all levels. Tamil Nadu, which has been a pioneer in many fields in India, will also lead the nation in preventing stampede incidents,” CM Stalin said.

The CM further stressed that the tragedy would not be used for political gains. “Without turning this tragic incident into a political tool to blame one another, we will work together towards a long-term solution. I welcome the suggestions and advice of everyone in this collective effort. Every life is priceless. Let us unite to protect the lives of our people and prevent such a massive tragedy from happening not just in Tamil Nadu, but anywhere in India.”

While Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has insinuated that a conspiracy by Chief Minister Stalin was behind the Karur stampede, the CM has steadily maintained that he will not make any political remarks until the Aruna Jagadeesan Commission submits its findings.