After a month of silence, Vijay to convene TVK General Council meeting on Nov 5

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and actor-politician Vijay has announced that a special meeting of the party's General Council will be held on November 5 in Mamallapuram, to deliberate on the organisation's next course of action and major internal decisions.

In a heartfelt statement addressed to party cadres, Vijay said the upcoming meeting would mark the beginning of a renewed phase in TVK's political journey after a period of purposeful silence.

"My greetings to the comrades who live in my heart. After a meaningful silence in our political journey, I am writing to speak to you and invite you," he said.

The actor-turned-politician asserted that the party had successfully withstood attempts by its detractors to malign and undermine it. "Even though conspirators and schemers considered us insignificant and hurled accusations at us, we have fearlessly defeated them all," he declared.

Stressing that the time had come to pray for the people of Tamil Nadu, Vijay said the party's strength lay in its grassroots members - the real "weapons" of TVK - and in the unbreakable bond between the party and the people.

"No one can disrupt the connection between the people of Tamil Nadu and us, nor can they obstruct our continuous journey of victory," he wrote, adding that the public had silently borne witness to the party's resilience over the past month.

"Even our enemies who dream of defeating us through deceit and strategy are aware of this."

Vijay hinted that the party would soon unveil key strategies after carefully assessing the ground situation.

"Only when the situation at the grassroots encourages us should we take our next steps - calmly, measuredly, and decisively," he said.

Announcing the meeting, he added, "In such a circumstance, the forthcoming actions and activities of the party must be discussed. Therefore, a special session of the General Council - the heart of our organisation - will be convened at 10 a.m. on November 5 in Mamallapuram. Let us meet, plan decisively, and show that the future belongs to us. True success comes only when good things happen."