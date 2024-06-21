Actor Suriya bats for prohibition policy in Tamil Nadu after Kallakurichi deaths

In the aftermath of the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy, Actor Suriya has suggested the Tamil Nadu government to enact a prohibition policy in the state. Highlighting the Villupuram hooch tragedy which claimed 22 lives last year, he urged the government to stop perpetrating violence on their own people. Suriya also said that a short-term solution to a long-term problem will not work even though it was comforting to see that the government and administration are working to reduce such deaths.

“Only if the government and political parties act with foresight, such tragic deaths can be prevented in the future. Along with the people, I hope that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will take decisions in the best interest of the people on the prohibition policy after passing the short-term solutions,” he said.

Suriya criticised the administration for failing to stop the illicit liquor sale and said that 50 deaths in a small town was a tragedy that does not happen even during natural calamities. “Last year, 22 people died after drinking poison mixed with methanol in Villupuram district. The government promised to take serious action. Now, people have died after drinking the same poisonous alcohol mixed with methanol in the neighbouring district. It is very sad that no change has taken place till now,” he stated.