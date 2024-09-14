Actor Rohini files complaint against TN doctor for derogatory remarks on women actors

According to reports, Rohini filed her complaint to city police commissioner A Arun, which has then been forwarded to the Chennai city cybercrime unit. Kantharaj, in multiple interviews to YouTube channels, has been speaking about the casting couch– a euphemism for sexual harassment. Speaking about the Hema Committee report and its impact in Kerala, the doctor claimed that women in the Tamil film industry also agree for ‘adjustment’ in order to land on film roles. Rohini, in her complaint, has said that his comments were ‘demeaning’ and ‘vulgar’. Further, she has also reportedly sought to remove the video from YouTube.