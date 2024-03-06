Actor Nivetha Pethuraj slams malicious news spread about her

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj, on Tuesday, March 5, took to social media and slammed malicious news being spread about her and her finances. The actor’s statement comes against the backdrop of a video clip of Tamil YouTuber Savukku Shankar doing rounds in social media, in which he alleged that Nivetha got financial favours from a politician. She said that she would not take the legal recourse and requested journalists to verify the information they receive.

“Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this will have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl’s life,” she said and added that herself and her family were under extreme stress.

Nivetha further asserted that she has been financially independent and stable since the age 16. “My family still resides in Dubai. We’ve been in Dubai for over 20 years. Even in the movie industry, I have never ever asked any producer or director or hero to cast me or give me movie opportunities. I have done over 20 films and it was all that found me. I was and never will be greedy for work or money. I can confirm that none of the information spoken about me so far is true. We live in a rented house in Dubai since 2002. Also, racing has been my passion since 2013. In fact I had no idea about the races being conducted in chennai. I’m not as important as you are making it look. I lead a very simple life. After facing a lot of struggles in life I’m finally in a good place mentally and emotionally. I want to continue leading a dignified and peaceful life. Just like any other woman in your family would want,” she said.