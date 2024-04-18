Actor Mansoor Ali Khan falls ill during LS campaign, hospitalised

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, contesting as an independent candidate from Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, was hospitalised on Wednesday, April 17, after falling ill during a campaign in Gudiyatham area. He was taken to a private hospital in Vellore and was subsequently referred to Chennai for treatment on Thursday. According to media reports, Mansoor has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in KK Nagar, Chennai.

Although Mansoor recently floated a new party called the Democratic Tigers of India and was named the President, he was removed from the post by the party’s executive and working committee. He filed nominations in March at Vellore as an independent candidate and the Jackfruit symbol was allotted to him by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The actor was in the midst of controversy in November 2023 over his ‘ rape scene’ comments at his Leo co-star Trisha. In a press meet, Mansoor, who is known for his villain roles in Tamil cinema, had said that he wished to have a rape scene in Leo like he had done in older Tamil films with actors like Kushbhu and Roja. “They are not letting me have rape scenes. I was really hopeful when I knew that I was acting with Trisha. I thought aha, there must be ‘bedroom’ scenes,” Mansoor said during the press meet.

Trisha had condemned Mansoor's remarks calling it “sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste”. She said that she was grateful that she did not have to share screen space with someone "as pathetic as him" and that she will make sure it stays that way for the rest of her film career.

Several actors condemned Mansoor’s remarks but he maintained that his comments were represented wrongly. Mansoor Ali Khan was last seen playing a role in Malayalam movie Aavesham with Fahad Faasil in the lead role.